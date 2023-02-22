The Class AAA state tournament officially began for the LFO Lady Warriors on Tuesday night, but for all intents and purposes, the first round was little more than a glorified scrimmage.
The Red-and-White jumped out to a 27-4 lead after one quarter against outmanned Cedar Grove and were never challenged as they posted a 69-28 win over the visiting Lady Saints, who came in as the No. 4 seed from Region 5.
LFO outscored Cedar Grove 24-4 in the second quarter to take a 51-8 lead at the break. They extended the lead to 61-11 by the end of the third quarter.
Christen Collins and Angel Simmons both had four 3-pointers and 16 points each for the Lady Warriors. Christol Collins added seven points. Mylee Howard had six and Zoey Gray-Martin finished with five.
Mercedes Thompson, Ziara Thompson and Hope Alexander each scored four points. Makia Mathews finished with three, while Kalie Richiez and Piper Brown both chipped in with two.
Miracle Howard had 11 points for the Lady Saints, seven coming in the fourth quarter.
Round 2 promises to be a much different story for the fifth-ranked Lady Warriors (26-1) as the defending Class AAA state champions will roll into Fort Oglethorpe for a marquee top 10 match-up.
Lumpkin County will come over from Dahlonega sporting a 23-4 record and coming off a 72-47 victory over Oconee County on Tuesday. The Lady Indians are ranked third in the state, but are just the No. 2 seed from Region 7 after they fell to second-ranked Wesleyan in the region title game this past weekend.
Lumpkin won the state title last year with a 51-47 victory over Greater Atlanta Christian, the same GAC team that beat LFO in the Elite Eight, 67-60.
Region 6 went 3-1 against Region 5 in the first round. In addition to LFO's victory, second-seeded Coahulla Creek rolled past Douglass of Atlanta, 69-21, while fourth-seeded Adairsville upset Region 5 champion Sandy Creek, 41-36. Third-seeded Bremen, however, lost at Carver-Atlanta, 47-38.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.