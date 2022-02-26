It takes skill, talent and luck to win in the state playoffs, along with a lot of heart and guts and a willingness to not quit.
All of those factors came into play for the Heritage Lady Generals on Friday night.
Down one point to a bigger Monroe team and with less than 20 seconds left on the clock, senior point guard Gracie Murray fed junior post player Lauren Mock, who completed one of the biggest 3-point plays in team history, to help Heritage secure a 49-47 victory in a second-round Class AAAA tournament game in Boynton.
The win also put the Lady Generals (20-9) into the Elite Eight for just the second time in program history, the last coming in 2019.
"They're just scrappy, mentally tough and they believe," said second-year head coach Greg Elkins. "I think the players have done a good job of executing the game plans, but I think our coaches have done a good job of bouncing ideas off each other during the week and putting us in good position to make our players successful.
"Our players are just resilient, too. We got down four (points) on Tuesday night late in the fourth quarter (at Fayette County) and ended up winning the game (in overtime), and then tonight, down one with 16 seconds left, we end up winning the game. I think that just speaks absolute volumes about what our players are about. I'm just super proud of them."
The Golden Tornadoes (15-14), fresh off a 21-point blowout of No. 1-seeded New Hampstead in the first round, led 17-12 after the first quarter. But the Lady Generals were able to forge a 33-31 lead going into halftime on the strength of nine first-half 3-pointers.
Four came off the fingertips of Brooke Matherly. Gracie Murray and Aaliyah Rodgers knocked down two apiece, while Kortney McKenzie had one.
The Heritage lead stood at 44-40 going into the fourth, but Monroe's size advantage began to take its toll on the home team in the final eight minutes. A pair of free throws - one each by Murray and Mock - accounted for all the points the Lady Generals scored in the first 7:55 of the fourth.
But trailing 47-46 with less than 20 seconds remaining, Murray brought the ball up the floor coming out of a timeout. Picking up a double screen at the top of the key, she dribbled to her right toward the outside edge of the 3-point line before abruptly spinning around and driving into the lane.
Her movement quickly drew a double-team from Monroe's 6-foot center, Aaliyah Robinson, leaving Mock wide open on the edge of the lane, some four feet from the basket.
As Murray hit Mock with a pass, Robinson quickly tried to recover and lunged at Mock in an attempt to block the shot. However, she was a split-second too late as Mock released the shot prior to drawing contact.
The ball hit the backboard and the rim before dropping through, putting the Lady Generals up by a point with less than six seconds to go and setting off bedlam in the Taj. Mock then calmly stepped to the free throw line and swished the bonus shot to make it a two-point lead.
Monroe guard Saniyah Graham took the inbound pass and drove along the home sideline, closely defended all the way by Riley Kokinda. Graham turned to her left when she reached the baseline and put up a short contested jumper, but the ball simply caromed off the rim as the buzzer sounded, setting off a second round of celebrations in the stands and at center court.
"We made some adjustments on the defensive side at halftime and really locked it down in the second half," Elkins said. "Unfortunately, the shots that we were hitting in the first half stopped going in. They extended their defense to a 1-3-1 and their size made it difficult for us, so we ended up going to more of a kind of a ball-screen situation, trying to get Gracie downhill and make some decisions.
"We called timeout (with 16 seconds left) and I told Gracie we needed her to make a read and see if she could make a play and she did. She came off the screens and Lauren made a huge shot for us at the end. It was a great win and just super exciting."
Matherly finished with 12 points, Murray added 11 and Mock picked up 10. Rodgers went for seven, followed by Macie Collins with six and McKenzie with three. Robinson had a game-high 22 points for Monroe.
Heritage will now get set to face Region 6 champion Marist early next week in Atlanta. The War Eagles (25-3) defeated North Oconee in the first round, 47-28, before downing Hardaway in the second round on Friday, 31-19.
"We've got a really good group of girls who have just worked so hard," Elkins added. "It's going to be a situation (against Marist) where their strengths are pretty much our strengths, so I think it's going to be an interesting contest for sure."
Northwest Whitfield made it two teams from Region 7 in the quarterfinals following a 45-34 win over Bainbridge on Friday, and Pickens can make it three with a win at Region 1 champ Dougherty on Saturday. Central-Carroll, the No. 4 seed, was ousted in the first round by Luella.