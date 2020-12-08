The Ridgeland Lady Panthers fell to 1-3 overall and 0-2 in Region 7-AAAA play with an 80-29 setback at the hands of Northwest Whitfield Tuesday night in Tunnel Hill.
Macie Boren and Mackensie Miller both had six points for the Lady Panthers. Shayla Rosson finished with five. Payton Buchanan and Haylee Collins each scored three points, while Madison Lennon, Autumn Paisley and Ragan Wimpee had two points apiece.
Haley Fisher scored 11 points for the Lady Bruins, who put 12 players in the scoring column.
Northwest boys 97, Ridgeland 67
The Bruins connected on 17 3-pointers in the nightcap to drop Ridgeland to 1-3 overall and 0-2 in the region.
Individual scoring had not been reported as of press time
Ridgeland will make the drive to Jasper on Friday for varsity games against Pickens.