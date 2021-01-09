The Heritage Generals improved to 6-0 in Region 7-AAAA play on Friday night with a 62-41 victory at Ridgeland.
Heritage (8-4 overall) found itself in a first-half battle as they took a narrow 27-26 lead into the locker room. However, a huge third quarter would blow the game open as the Navy-and-Red went on to the victory.
Carson Palmer and Caden Snyder each had three 3-pointers on the night to finish with 16 and 11 points, respectively. Cooper Terry had eight points and Cade Kiniry added seven.
Mitchell Kennedy and Ty Loveless each had six points, Kaden Swope finished with four, while Carter Bell and Gabe Serrano rounded out the scoring with two apiece.
Ridgeland (1-8, 0-5) got five 3-pointers and 15 points from Kyan Clark and eight points from Zack Harrison. Chase Hickman finished with four points, while a trio of Panthers - Judd Anderson, Kobe Lewis and Matthew Ramsey - had three points each.
Heritage girls 66, Ridgeland 18
The Lady Generals scored 33 points in each half as they improved to 8-4 overall and 2-2 in region play.
Brooke Matherly scored her 15 points on five 3-pointers to share team-high honors with Lauren Mock. Gracie Murray dropped in 10 points and Riley Kokinda finished with eight.
Kortney McKenzie finished with six points. Elli Jost had five and Dayonna Perryman had three, while two points each from Katy Thompson and Renee Weldon rounded out the scoring.
Macie Boren paced Ridgeland (1-10, 0-5) with six points. Madison Lennon added five. Shayla Rosson, Payton Buchanan and Mackensie Miller had two points apiece, while Camby Arthur chipped in with one.
Both schools will be in action on Saturday. Ridgeland will travel to Dalton for a 3 p.m. varsity doubleheader against Christian Heritage, while Heritage will welcome Gordon Lee to town for a varsity twinbill that will start at 6 p.m.