The Heritage Lady Generals returned to the court on Tuesday for the first time since Dec. 18 and picked up a 36-29 victory over Dade County on the first day of the Gordon Lee Christmas Tournament.
Heritage led by three after the first quarter and built it into an 18-10 advantage by halftime. They maintained their eight-point cushion midway through the third quarter when the Lady Wolverines made a run.
A 7-0 spurt pulled them to within two points of the lead going into the fourth quarter and they would finally pull ahead, 24-23, with 5:21 remaining in the game.
But Heritage would not stay down long.
Shortly after Dade County took the lead, the Lady Generals took it right back as Aaliyah Rodgers hit two free throws after drawing a foul. Rodgers was able to put in a basket in the lane moments later and Brooke Matherly connected on a three from the top of the key to put Heritage back in front, 30-24, with three minutes remaining.
Kortney McKenzie came up big on the defensive side with a steal under her own basket and, on the ensuing possession, Lauren Mock scored in the paint to add to the lead with 2:15 left. Moments later, McKenzie fed a pass to Matherly who made a nice cut to the basket and the Heritage lead ballooned to 10 points with 90 seconds left to go, capping a decisive 11-0 run.
Matherly added two final free throws with 11 seconds left to send the Lady Generals to the semifinals.
Rodgers had 13 points, followed by Mock and Matherly with 10 apiece. Gracie Murray added two points and Macie Collins chipped in with one.
Heritage (5-5) will play at 4 p.m. on Wednesday against Trion, the No. 3-ranked team in Class A Public.
Heritage boys 54, Dade County 48
The Generals followed suit by taking down the Wolverines in a close contest. Heritage led by one after one quarter, hung on to the slim one-point advantage at the break and took a two-point cushion into the fourth quarter.
Kaleb Gallman had a game-high 20 points and went 5 of 5 at the free throw line to help Heritage to the win. Ty Loveless went for 12 points. Ryan Heet, Kaden Swope, Collin Swearingin and Bryce Travillian all had five apiece, while J.C. Armour scored two.
Heritage (5-4) will face Ridgeland in a 5:30 p.m. semifinal on Wednesday. The game will not count in the Region 7-AAAA standings.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.