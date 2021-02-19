The Heritage Generals easily could have panicked when leading scorer Cooper Terry rolled his ankle in the opening minutes against Northwest Whitfield back on Jan. 26.
But that's not what happened.
A veteran Heritage squad found a way to overcome the injury to their senior shooting guard and picked up a big road win over the Bruins that particular night.
The Generals could have panicked a little more when they lost their final two 7-AAAA games of the season going into the region tournament.
But that's not what happened either.
Instead, the Navy-and-Red are now one win away from a region championship.
Caden Snyder and Carson Palmer combined for 11 threes and 41 points on Thursday night to lift second-seeded Heritage to a 60-52 win over third-seeded Pickens in a region tournament semifinal game at Northwest Whitfield.
With the victory, the Generals (16-7) will play for the title on Friday night at 8:30 p.m. back in Tunnel Hill. They are also assured of at least one home playoff game when the Class AAAA state tournament gets going next week.
Heritage put up 20 points in the first quarter and although they were limited to just half that total in the second quarter, solid defense allowed them to take a 30-27 lead into the locker room.
They would increase their advantage to seven going into the final period of play, thanks to a barrage of long-range shots. Palmer hit three 3-pointers in the third quarter and Snyder dropped in two. Heritage then held the Dragons to just 12 points over the final eight minutes to secure the victory.
Snyder had 21 points with five 3-pointers, while Palmer went for 20 points and finished with six threes on the night.
Kaden Swope chipped in with six points. Mitchell Kennedy and Ty Loveless scored eight points each. Cade Kiniry and Collin Swearingin both scored two, while Terry made his return to the court and hit a fourth-quarter free throw.
Tucker Lowe was the only player in double figures for Pickens as he finished with 13 points.
Heritage will face off with top-seeded Cedartown in Friday's final after a dramatic 47-45 win over fourth-seeded Central-Carroll in Thursday's other game.
The Bulldogs led by 11 points with 2:30 left on the clock, but saw the lead evaporate completely as Lions tied the game with 5.6 seconds to play.
But Cedartown's Jeremiah Johnson would drive the length of the floor for a lay-up that would drop in as time expired, despite Central vehemently arguing for charging call.
The Lions will face Pickens in the consolation game at 5:30 p.m. Both boys' games will be played at Northwest Whitfield.
Pickens girls 56, Heritage 46
The fourth-seeded Lady Generals fell behind the top-seeded Dragonettes at halftime, 29-17, and were unable to overcome the deficit in the second half.
Three players scored in double-figures for Heritage. Dayonna Perryman put up 15 points, followed by Gracie Murray with 14 and Kortney McKenzie with 12, who scored all of her points on four 3-pointers. Lauren Mock and Brooke Matherly were limited to just two points each, while Riley Kokinda added one.
Caroline Mullins led all scorers with 17 points for Pickens.
Heritage (16-7) will face third-seeded Cedartown at 4 p.m. on Friday in the girls' third-place game. The championship game will take place at 7 between Pickens and second-seeded Northwest, who beat Cedartown on Thursday, 59-37.
Both of those games will also be played at Northwest Whitfield High School.