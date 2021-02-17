The Heritage Generals and Lady Generals both qualified for the Class AAAA state playoffs on Tuesday night with first-round home victories in the Region 7 tournament.
But while the results were ultimately the same, the methods of getting there couldn't have been more different.
The Lady Generals simply ran roughshod over Central-Carroll in the opener, but the Generals had to fend off a furious fourth-quarter rally from gritty Ridgeland in order to punch their ticket to state.
Heritage girls 64, Central 18
The Navy-and-Red jumped out to a 13-4 lead after the opening quarter and increased its lead to 15 points at the halfway mark of the second, forcing Central to call a time-out in an attempt to kill Heritage's momentum.
But the brief break did nothing to stem the tide as the Lady Generals closed out the final 4:11 of the half on a 13-2 run to take a commanding 36-10 lead at intermission.
Heritage would increase its lead in the third quarter and would add to it even more in the fourth, while the defense limited the frustrated Lady Lions to just four points in each of the final two periods.
Brooke Matherly scored 20 points for fourth-seeded Heritage, including three 3-pointers. Dayonna Perryman had 14 points and Gracie Murray added 10 as eight different players scored for the home team.
Lauren Mock had six points, followed by Riley Kokinda with five, Renee Weldon with four, Katie Coke with three and Kortney McKenzie with two.
Leigha Adams had six points to lead fifth-seeded Central.
Heritage (16-6) will now test itself against top-seeded Pickens in a 7 p.m. game Thursday at Northwest Whitfield. The teams split their two regular-season meetings this year. The 4 p.m. semifinal on Thursday will pit second-seeded Northwest against third-seeded Cedartown.
The winners will advance to Friday's 7 p.m. championship game, while the losers will play at 4 p.m. on Friday in the third-place game. Both games will be played at Northwest.
Heritage boys 68, Ridgeland 61
A back-and-forth first quarter saw the second-seeded Generals score the final five points to take a 15-12 lead and set the tone for the rest of the game.
There were six lead changes and a pair of ties in the second quarter with neither team enjoying more than a three-point lead until the final two minutes when Heritage went on a 10-2 run to forge a 32-26 lead at the break.
The Panthers scored the first three points of the third quarter, but the Generals would respond with an 11-0 run. It was capped by a 3-pointer from Caden Snyder and highlighted by a dunk from center Mitchell Kennedy as Heritage went up by 14 points with a little more than half of the third quarter still to play.
Ridgeland chipped away at the deficit, getting it down to single-digits in the closing seconds of the period, but Collin Swearingin would get free for a lay-up with six seconds left on the clock and the Generals would take a 56-45 lead into the fourth quarter.
Heritage tried its best to pull away in the first three minutes of the fourth as Carson Palmer's 3-pointer at the five-minute mark gave the Generals their biggest lead of the night at 63-46.
However, Ridgeland would simply not go away. Over the next two minutes, Matthew Ramsey, Kyan Clark and Carter Platt all connected on 3-pointers to cut the Heritage lead down to eight points.
Then, after two free throws by Palmer with 2:09 left to play, Ramsey and Platt hit back-to-back threes coming out of a timeout and what had been a 17-point advantage had been trimmed down to 65-61 with less than 90 seconds remaining.
However, the Panthers would not get any closer. Kaden Swope would knock down a shot to push the lead back to six and Snyder would draw a foul and hit a free throw with 1:08 left to play.
Ridgeland would miss 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions and were forced to foul down the stretch. Heritage would miss four free throws in the final 35 seconds, but the Panthers would not score again as the Generals advanced to the semifinals.
Three players scored in double figures for Heritage (15-7). Snyder had 14 points, followed by Cade Kiniry with 13 and Swope with 12. Kennedy and Palmer scored eight points each, followed by Ty Loveless with six and Ryan Heet with three. Swearingin and Carter Bell both scored two points for Heritage, who once again played without the services of shooting guard Cooper Terry (ankle).
Ridgeland (5-17) got 18 points in the paint from Judd Anderson and 13 from Chase Hickman. Ramsey and Clark both scored nine points, followed by Harrison and Platt with six each.
Heritage will play at 5:30 Thursday afternoon against third-seeded Pickens, who advanced with a 93-44 win over sixth-seeded Southeast. Thursday's game will also be played at Northwest Whitfield, as will the 8:30 semifinal between top-seeded Cedartown and fourth-seeded Central. The Lions moved into the semis with a 63-42 win over fifth-seeded Northwest.
Thursday's winners will meet in Friday's 8:30 p.m. championship game, while the losers will play Friday at 5:30 in the third-place game. Both games will be played at Northwest.