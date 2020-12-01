It was a successful start to the Region 7-AAAA slate for the Heritage Generals and Lady Generals, who both picked up home victories over Ridgeland on Tuesday night.
Heritage girls 78, Ridgeland 10
The Navy-and-Red (2-2, 1-0) got out to a big first-half lead and never looked back as they put four players in double figures.
Elli Jost had a career-high 17 points and Dayonna Perryman added 15. Brooke Matherly scored 13, thanks in part to three 3-pointers, and Lauren Mock went for 12.
The rest of the scoring included six points from Kelsie Spires, five from Sydnee St. John, four each from Gracie Murray and Katy Thompson and two by Kortney McKenzie.
Camby Arthur had four points for the Lady Panthers (1-1, 0-1). Payton Buchanan added three, while two by Macie Boren and one by Lexie Young rounded out the night.
Heritage boys 76, Ridgeland 23
Senior Cooper Terry set a new program-record with eight 3-pointers and tied his own career-high with 32 points in the Generals' first win of the season (1-3, 1-0). Terry also had 32 last season in a game versus North Sand Mountain (Ala.).
Caden Snyder poured in 19 in the victory and Ty Loveless went for 12. Collin Swearingin had five points, while Carson Green, Mitchell Kennedy, Carson Palmer and Ryan Heet added two apiece.
Kyan Clark had 10 points to pace the Panthers (0-2, 0-1) and Kobe Lewis added four. The rest of the scoring featured two each by Chase Hickman, Andrew Johnson, Judd Anderson and Carter Platt, while Dakota Stone added one.
Heritage will play at LFO on Saturday in a non-region doubleheader, while Ridgeland will also step out of region to host Ringgold on Saturday in a pair of matchups. Tip-off of the girls' games is 6 p.m