The Heritage Generals got out to a big lead in the first half, but had to hang on in the second half before picking up a 56-47 Region 7-AAAA victory at Ridgeland on Tuesday.
The Generals took a 13-2 lead after the first quarter and carried a 31-13 advantage into halftime. However, they were outscored by the Panthers 18-5 in the third quarter and went into the final eight minutes up by just five.
However, a 20-point final quarter helped them stave off the host's comeback attempt and moved them to 2-3 overall and 1-0 in region play.
Kaleb Gallman had 22 points in the victory. Ty Loveless went for 10 points. Kaleb Biddle scored nine points on three 3-pointers, and Carson green scored eight points. Five from Ryan Heet and two by Kaden Swope rounded out the scoring.
Ridgeland (1-4, 0-1) saw Matthew Ramsey and Kyan Clark both knock down two 3-pointers during its third-quarter run. Ramsey finished with 11 points and Clark went for 12.
Judd Anderson had a team-high 15 for the Panthers. Chase Hickman added four, followed by John Hill with three and Eron Graham with two.
Heritage girls 56, Ridgeland 8
The Lady Generals improved to 3-3 overall in the opener, while also winning their first region game of the season.
Macie Collins had 12 points. Bree Wilson scored eight and Aaliyah Rodgers finished with seven. Riley Kokinda and Brooke Matherly scored six points apiece. Reese Abercrombie had five, while the scoring was completed by four points apiece from Gracie Murray, Kortney McKenzie and Katie Coke.
Ridgeland (1-4, 0-1) got two each from Haylee Collins, Shayla Rosson and Mackensie Miller and one each from Cordasia Watkins and Camby Arthur.
Heritage will play host to Cedartown Friday night in another pair of region games. The Ridgeland girls will host Oakwood Christian on Saturday afternoon, while the Ridgeland boys will entertain Dade County later in the day.
