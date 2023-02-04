Just a few seconds into their game against Southeast Whitfield on Friday night, Heritage's starting guard Alex Taylor got the ball on the wing and launched a 3-pointer from the corner with a Lady Raider defender coming at her.
The defender didn't make contact with the ball and neither did the rim as the senior swished the first shot of the night, resulting in an eruption on the Lady Generals' bench and throughout the home side of the gym.
Taylor's trey gave Heritage a lead it would never relinquish as they posted a 54-21 victory on Senior Night. It was the Lady Generals' seventh consecutive victory (13-9 overall) and put them all alone in first place in the Region 7-AAAA standings at 8-1 with only one game left in the regular season.
Sonoraville, whom Heritage will face at home on Tuesday, beat Northwest Whitfield on Friday, 56-44, to tie the Lady Bruins for second at 7-2. The Lady Generals beat the Lady Phoenix, 46-40, on the road back on Jan. 20.
The rest of Taylor's team kept it going in the first half as they opened up a 15-3 lead after the first five minutes of play and the defensive intensity continued in the ensuing quarter.
Heritage held Southeast (4-17, 1-8) scoreless for the first five minutes of the second stanza and eventually went into the locker room with a comfortable 25-9 lead.
A 10-0 run to start the third quarter, highlighted by a 3-pointer Bailee Hollis, added to the lead and the Lady Generals led by as many as 30 in the fourth before coasting to the victory.
Macie Collins had 12 points and Hollis added 10. Lauren Mock, Heritage's other senior, finished with seven points, a total equaled by Tori Epps. Kellie Boehm had six points on two second-half 3-pointers. Reese Abercrombie finished with five points to go with Taylor's three, while Bree Wilson and Addi Dills scored two points each.
HERITAGE BOYS 62, SOUTHEAST 61
The Generals picked up a much-needed region victory in the nightcap, but needed overtime to finally put away the pesky Raiders.
Heritage (9-13, 4-5) led 32-25 at halftime and held a six-point lead going into the fourth quarter. However, they were limited to just eight points in the final period as Southeast rallied to tie the game at 54 and send it to overtime.
But the Generals outscored the Raiders in the extra session, 8-7, to earn the win. Kaleb Gallman, who recently set a new program record with a 33-point performance, finished with 31 to pace the Navy-and-Red.
Max Owens added 10. Kaleb Biddle and Lennon Barrett both had seven points. Kaden Swope finished with three, while Bryce Travillian and Gavin Broadrick each scored two.
Cal Rich had 23 points for Southeast (10-12, 5-4) and Matthew Brock added 17.
Tuesday's varsity games with Sonoraville will begin at 6 p.m.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.