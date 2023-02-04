Heritage Generals

Just a few seconds into their game against Southeast Whitfield on Friday night, Heritage's starting guard Alex Taylor got the ball on the wing and launched a 3-pointer from the corner with a Lady Raider defender coming at her.

The defender didn't make contact with the ball and neither did the rim as the senior swished the first shot of the night, resulting in an eruption on the Lady Generals' bench and throughout the home side of the gym.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In