BASKETBALL: Heritage splits road games at Central

The Heritage Lady Generals moved to 10-9 overall and 5-1 in Region 7-AAAA with a 36-28 win in a defensive slugfest at Central-Carroll Tuesday night.

Heritage swept the season series from the Lady Lions (11-10, 2-4) with the victory.

The Generals were not as fortunate as they slipped to 7-12 overall and 2-4 in region play with a 73-57 loss. Central (17-3 overall) leads the region standings at 5-1.

Individual scoring for the games were not available as of press time.

Heritage will back at the Taj for 7-AAAA meetings with Cedartown this Friday night.