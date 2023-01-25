Heritage Generals

The Heritage Lady Generals moved to 10-9 overall and 5-1 in Region 7-AAAA with a 36-28 win in a defensive slugfest at Central-Carroll Tuesday night.

Heritage swept the season series from the Lady Lions (11-10, 2-4) with the victory.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

