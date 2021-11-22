The Heritage Lady Generals outscored Coahulla Creek 17-7 in the third quarter and hung on for a 54-52 victory Monday afternoon at the Ridgeland Thanksgiving Classic.
Freshman Macie Collins was 7 of 12 at the free throw line and finished with 14 points for Heritage, who picked up its first victory of the season.
Gracie Murray finished with 11 points, while Lauren Mock and Riley Kokinda had eight points apiece. Seven points from Kortney McKenzie and six from Aaliyah Rodgers finished out the scoring.
Brinkley Reed knocked down four 3-pointers and went 11 of 17 at the foul line to finish with 27 points for the Lady Colts.
The Lady Generals (1-1) will conclude their part in the Thanksgiving Classic Wednesday at 4 p.m. against Dade County.
Coahulla Creek boys 53, Heritage 39
The Generals were not as fortunate as their offense bogged down in the second and third quarters.
Heritage led 14-10 after one quarter, but were outscored 27-11 over the next two periods as the Colts enjoyed as much as a 20-point lead in the second half.
Ty Loveless had 12 points for Heritage. Bryce Travillian picked up seven points, while J.D. Black and Kaleb Biddle added six points apiece. Four points from Kaleb Gallman and two each by Caden Green and Ryan Heet rounded out the scoring.
Will Locke and Mario Edwards each scored 13 points for the Colts.
Heritage (1-1) will also play on Wednesday as they will face East Ridge at 5:30 p.m.
