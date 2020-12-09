Cooper Terry drained three 3-pointers on Tuesday night, but none bigger than his final one that came with 3.6 seconds remaining and lifted the Heritage Generals to a 57-56 road victory at Pickens.
Heritage (3-4, 3-0) got 13 points apiece from Terry and Carson Palmer, while Carter Bell also hit three 3-pointers. All 11 of Bell's points came in the second quarter. Mitchell Kennedy finished with eight points, followed by Caden Snyder with six, Ty Loveless with five and Collin Swearingin with one.
Owen Moss had 17 points for the Dragons.
Pickens girls 73, Heritage 27
The Lady Generals fell behind 33-13 at intermission before the Dragonettes put it away with a big third quarter. Individual statistics for Heritage (4-3, 2-1) were not available as of press time.
Heritage will be at home on Saturday night to take on LFO in a rematch of a pair of games played in Fort Oglethorpe last Saturday night.