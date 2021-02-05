The Heritage Generals dug their way out of a huge first-half hole to take a one-point lead in the waning moments on Friday night. However, Cedartown would get a late basket off an offensive rebound and escape with a 57-54 Region 7-AAAA victory in Polk County.
Heritage (14-7, 9-3) fell behind 17-2 after the first quarter and trailed 30-13 at intermission. They shaved four more points off of the Bulldogs' lead in the third quarter before storming back in the fourth.
Caden Snyder connected on four 3-pointers and finished with 15 points for the Generals and Cade Kiniry had 13 points. Carson Palmer finished the night with nine points.
Collin Swearingin scored four points. Mitchell Kennedy and Bryce Travillian had three each, while Ty Loveless scored two.
In the girls' game, MaxPreps.com reported a 39-28 victory for Cedartown, which would drop Heritage to 14-6 overall and 7-3 in the region standings. Individual scoring had not been reported as of press time.
The Lady Generals are scheduled to play one final make-up game prior to the region tournament and that game will take place at Northwest next Friday night.