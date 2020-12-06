The Heritage Lady Generals made it three straight victories on Saturday night with a 55-29 rivalry win at LFO.
Heritage enjoyed another balanced scoring effort, led by 12 points from Gracie Murray. Dayonna Perryman finished with 10, while Kortney McKenzie and Lauren Mock had eight points apiece. Mock also finished with seven rebounds.
Brooke Matherly dropped in seven points and dished out four assists. Katy Thompson had four points, while Sydnee St John, Elli Jost and Riley Kokinda - seeing her first action of the year - each finished with two.
Christina Collins had 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Lady Warriors (0-3). Madison Stookey and Heidi Johnson each had four points with Stookey adding eight rebounds. Trinity Heinrich finished with three points, while Piper Piatt, Gracie Cochran and Zoey Gray-Martin added two points each.
LFO boys 65, Heritage 45
The Warriors held a 30-24 lead at intermission, but would take control midway through the third quarter to improve to 2-1 on the season and snap the Generals' two-game winning streak.
Brent Bowman had 22 points for the Red-and-White. Jamichael Davis added 15 points and Dee Calhoun had 12 points, including a second-half slam that brought the home crowd to its feet. Amari Burnett collected nine points, followed by Cameron Gregg with four and Keenan Walker with three.
Caden Snyder had 12 points for Heritage. Cooper Terry had nine points on three 3-pointers and Carson Palmer finished with eight points. Six points from Ryan Heet, four each by Mitchell Kennedy and Collin Swearingin, and two from Ty Loveless rounded out the night for the Generals (2-4).
Both schools will be back in region action on Tuesday. Heritage will travel to Jasper for games against Pickens, while LFO will head down Battlefield Parkway to face county rival Ringgold in a doubleheader.