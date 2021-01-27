Down six points going into the fourth quarter and with one of their leading scorers sidelined with an injury, the Heritage Generals dug deep and found a way to pull out an important 61-58 Region 7-AAAA road victory at Northwest Whitfield on Tuesday night.
The win kept the Generals (13-5, 9-1) atop the region standings, a one game up on Cedartown (7-2 in region play) in the loss column.
Northwest held a 26-23 lead at intermission and stretched it out 45-39 going into the fourth quarter. But post player Ty Loveless would score six of his 10 points in the final period to help spur the Generals to the come-from-behind win.
Carson Palmer and Caden Snyder both connected on three 3-pointers. Palmer led Heritage with 17 points, while Snyder finished with 14.
The rest of the scoring included seven points from Cade Kiniry, six from Kaden Swope, four from Mitchell Kennedy and three from Carter Bell.
Chandler Jackson had a game-high 26 points for Northwest.
The Generals played the majority of the game without shooting guard Cooper Terry. Terry rolled his ankle in the early stages of the first quarter and did not return. Head coach Kevin Terry said the senior would be further evaluated on Wednesday.
The varsity girls' game was not played. It has been rescheduled for Friday, Feb. 12 in Tunnel Hill.
Both Heritage teams are scheduled to play this Friday night in another set of region games at Central-Carroll.