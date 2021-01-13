Gracie Murray poured in 18 points and the Heritage Lady Generals held on for a 44-43 win over visiting Cedartown on Tuesday night in a Region 7-AAAA contest.
Kortney McKenzie had seven points, while Dayonna Perryman and Lauren Mock each finished with five for Heritage (10-4, 4-2). Riley Kokinda had four points on the night, followed by three from Brooke Matherly and two from Katy Thompson.
Cedartown boys 56, Heritage 53
The Generals' unbeaten streak in region play came to a halt with a three-point loss to the Bulldogs in the nightcap.
Cedartown took a 27-24 lead into the locker room, only to see Heritage rally to take a 38-34 lead in the fourth quarter. However, the Bulldogs would make 11 of 19 free throws in the final eight minutes to pick up the win.
Jeremiah Johnson had 25 points for Cedartown in the victory. The Bulldogs finished the night 16 of 30 at the charity stripe.
Cooper Terry scored 16 points and had four of Heritage's nine treys on the night. Caden Snyder knocked down three 3-pointers and matched Mitchell Kennedy with 11 points.
Carson Palmer had nine points with a pair of threes and Cade Kiniry scored three points on one made 3-pointer. Two points by Kaden Swope and one from Carter Bell rounded out the scoring for Heritage (9-5, 6-1).
Heritage will continue its homestand on Friday night with region games against Pickens, starting at 7 p.m.
Heritage JV boys 36, Cedartown 29
Bryce Travillian scored 17 points for the Generals. J.C. Armour added five points and Gavin Broadrick finished with four. Kaleb Biddle, Max Owens and Barrett Lennon each scored three points in the victory, while Payton Newman rounded out the scoring with one.