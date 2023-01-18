The Heritage Generals and Lady Generals drove to the Carpet Capital on Tuesday night to continue Region 7-AAAA play at Southeast Whitfield, but had to settle for a split in the varsity contests.
HERITAGE GIRLS 51, SOUTHEAST 29
In the opener, the Lady Generals led 22-15 at halftime, but picked up some breathing room by outscoring the Lady Raiders 18-5 in the third.
Macie Collins scored 19 points for the Navy-and-Red (8-9, 3-1). Lauren Mock added 10 points, followed by Tori Epps with seven. Kellie Boehm scored six on a pair of threes, while four from Bree Wilson, three from Reese Abercrombie and two by Bailee Hollis completed the scoring.
SOUTHEAST BOYS 45, HERITAGE 42
The nightcap was a defensive slugfest that saw Southeast take a 24-23 lead into intermission. The Raiders increased their lead to six points going into the fourth before hanging on in the final eight minutes.
Kaleb Gallman had 11 points for the Generals (7-10, 2-2). Max Owens finished with nine. Kaleb Biddle and Bryce Travillian scored six points each, while Cooper Bell, J.C. Armour, Gavin Broadrick, Kaden Swope and Payton Newman had two points apiece.
Heritage will load up the buses for another trip on Friday, this time to Gordon County, for region contests against Sonoraville.
