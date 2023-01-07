Region 7-AAAA play began for Heritage on Friday and the Navy-and-Red would get a mixed result after a pair of varsity home games against Central-Carroll.
The Lady Generals overwhelmed the Lady Lions in the opener, but the Generals would see a fourth-quarter rally come up short in their initial region game of the year.
HERITAGE GIRLS 55, CENTRAL 36
Up by nine points at halftime, Heritage hit the accelerator in the third quarter and took an 18-point lead into the fourth before finishing off the win.
Bailee Hollis and Macie Collins both went for 13 points, while Lauren Mock and Addi Dills had seven points each. Kellie Boehm scored six points on a pair of threes. Reese Abercrombie had five points, while Tori Epps and Ema Tanner scored two each for the Lady Generals (5-8, 1-0).
CENTRAL BOYS 50, HERITAGE 47
In the nightcap, the Generals trailed 30-24 at halftime and 39-30 going into the fourth quarter when the comeback attempt began.
They scored 17 points over the final eight minutes, while holding the Lions to just 11. However, it would not be enough as Central was able to eke out the victory.
Heritage (5-8, 0-1) got 15 points from Lennon Barrett, including three 3-pointers. Kaleb Gallman had eight points and Bryce Travillian added seven.
Kaden Swope scored six and Gavin Broadrick added five, while two points each from Max Owens, Payton Newman and Kaleb Biddle rounded things out for the Generals.
Region play will continue on Tuesday as Heritage travels to Cedartown.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.