Heritage Generals

The Heritage Lady Generals collected one of their biggest wins of the season on Friday night, going on the road against highly-regarded Sonoraville and upsetting the Lady Phoenix in The Furnace, 46-40, behind a lockdown defensive performance.

Heritage (9-9, 4-1) trailed by three after the first quarter and were down one at halftime. The margin was still a single point going into the fourth quarter when the Navy-and-Red held their hosts to just six points on their way to the victory.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

