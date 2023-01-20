The Heritage Lady Generals collected one of their biggest wins of the season on Friday night, going on the road against highly-regarded Sonoraville and upsetting the Lady Phoenix in The Furnace, 46-40, behind a lockdown defensive performance.
Heritage (9-9, 4-1) trailed by three after the first quarter and were down one at halftime. The margin was still a single point going into the fourth quarter when the Navy-and-Red held their hosts to just six points on their way to the victory.
Macie Collins put up a season-high 24 points and Lauren Mock had 15 to lead the way for the Lady Generals. Reese Abercrombie and Tori Epps both scored three points and Addi Dills had one.
Heritage also passed Sonoraville (16-4, 3-2) to take over second place behind Northwest Whitfield (5-0) in the Region 7-AAAA standings.
SONORAVILLE BOYS 59, HERITAGE 53
Unfortunately, the Generals could not complete the sweep as the Phoenix rallied in the fourth quarter to pick up the win.
Heritage trailed 16-9 after the first quarter, but battled back to take a 44-42 lead going into the fourth. However, they were limited to just nine points in the final eight minutes.
Sonoraville also got it done at the free throw line, making 13 of 14 attempts, while Heritage was just 8 of 17 from the charity stripe.
Kaleb Gallman knocked down five 3-pointers and finished with 31 points in the loss. Cooper Bell scored 10 and Kaleb Biddle added with six. Two points each from J.C. Armour, Max Owens and Payton Newman rounded out the scoring for Heritage (7-11, 2-3).
The Heritage teams will go on the road Tuesday to play region games at Central-Carroll. The varsity girls' game will start at 6 p.m.
