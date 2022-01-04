After starting to get their offense on track at the recent Gordon Lee Chick-fil-A Christmas Tournament, the Heritage Lady Generals continued to stay in an offensive rhythm with a 70-39 home victory on Tuesday against the same Gordon Lee team that they beat for the tournament title back on Dec. 30.
Heritage opened up a 32-22 lead at halftime, but used a 21-7 third quarter to gain a sizable cushion going into the final period of play.
The Lady Generals put four players in double figures, led by 13 points from Brooke Matherly. Macie Collins and Gracie Murray each scored 11 with Lauren Mock dropping in 10.
Four points apiece from Riley Kokinda, Kortney McKenzie and Reese Abercrombie, two from Katie Coke and one from Bree Wilson rounded out the scoring.
Gordon Lee got a team-high eight points from Riley Shirley and five apiece from Emma McGraw and Kaitlyn Wagoner. Sam Cramer and Emma Phillips each scored four points.
Three points apiece from Gracie Helton, Charlsie McElhaney and Macy Sharp, along with two each by Tenslee Wilson and Macartney Angel, completed the scoring for the Lady Trojans.
The varsity boys were not scheduled to play.
Both teams will get back to region play on Friday. Heritage (8-5) will host Southeast Whitfield at 7 p.m., while Gordon Lee (8-7) will welcome in Trion for a 6 p.m. opening tip.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.