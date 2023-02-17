The Heritage Lady Generals and the Northwest Whitfield Lady Bruins have played twice already this season. Heritage lost a 49-44 decision at home to Northwest back on January 13, but returned the favor with a 48-40 victory in Tunnel Hill on January 31.
The rubber match will end up being on a neutral site and have a region championship hanging in the balance.
Heritage (14-10), the top seed in 7-AAAA, got off to a fast start Thursday night and beat fourth-seeded Central-Carroll, 49-30, at Georgia Highlands College in Rome to earn a spot in the finals opposite Northwest (16-10). The third-seeded Lady Bruins held off second-seeded Sonoraville, 43-40, in the other final at GHC.
The Lady Lions, who were beaten by Heritage twice in the regular season, scored the first four points of Thursday's semifinal. However, the Navy-and-Red closed out the quarter on a 14-0 run.
Lauren Mock had a 3-pointer, Bailee Hollis had a nice drive to the basket for two and she capped the period with a steal and and an assist on a Tori Epps bucket as Heritage took a 10-point lead into the second quarter.
Heritage, who played solid defense all evening long, started to affect Central with its full court press in the second quarter. Meanwhile, on offense, Kellie Boehm came off the bench to hit back-to-back threes from the opposite corners to give the Lady Generals a 26-15 lead at the break.
The momentum of the game was on the verge on changing with about three minutes left in the third. Mock and Macie Collins picked up their third fouls within seconds of each other, while Central drained two straight 3-pointers to cut the Heritage lead to 36-28 with less than a minute to go.
However, Epps answered with a strong move to the basket that resulted in a 3-point play, while Collins made a steal with 17 seconds to go that led to a pair of free throws by Hollis in the waning seconds and the Lady Generals took a 13-point lead into the fourth.
Smothering team defense assured that they would never be threatened again. Central was limited to just two points in the final quarter and did not score during the final five minutes of the game.
Heritage got 12 points from Hollis and 10 from Epps as the freshman backcourt duo gave tremendous performances on both ends of the floor. Mock and Collins each scored nine, followed by six from Boehm and three by Reese Abercrombie.
Friday's championship game is set for a 7 p.m. tip-off back at GHC. Central and Sonoraville will play in the girls' third-place game at 4.
Both Heritage and Northwest are already each assured of playing at least the first round of the state playoffs at home. The region champs could play multiple games at home in the state tournament, provided they continue to win.
In boys' tournament action from Thursday, top-seeded Central handled fifth-seeded Northwest, 60-44, while second-seeded Sonoraville defeated third-seeded Southeast, 53-36.
Northwest and Southeast face off at 5:30 p.m. Friday in the consolation game, while Central and Sonoraville will clash at 8:30 for the region title.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.