Heritage Generals

The Heritage Lady Generals and the Northwest Whitfield Lady Bruins have played twice already this season. Heritage lost a 49-44 decision at home to Northwest back on January 13, but returned the favor with a 48-40 victory in Tunnel Hill on January 31.

The rubber match will end up being on a neutral site and have a region championship hanging in the balance.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

