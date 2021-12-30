Spurred on by a big first quarter, the Heritage Lady Generals completed a 3-0 week and won the Chick-fil-A Christmas Tournament with a 50-21 victory over host Gordon Lee on Thursday night.
Kortney McKenzie gave the Heritage offense a spark in the opening quarter as she scored nine points, including four straight at the free throw line and one 3-pointer, to help the Navy-and-Red go ahead 21-5 and take control of the game early.
They added seven more points to their lead by halftime as they enjoyed a comfortable 36-13 cushion at the break.
That lead would balloon to 30 just two minutes into the final period before reserve players for both teams finished out the night.
McKenzie and Macie Collins tied for team-high honors with 11 points each for the Lady Generals (7-5). Lauren Mock and Brooke Matherly scored seven points each, followed by Gracie Murray with five, Riley Kokinda with four, Reese Abercrombie with three and Aaliyah Rodgers with two.
Emma Phillips had 10 points and was only player in double figures for Gordon Lee (8-6). Emma McGraw and Charlsie McElhaney each scored three points. Macy Sharp and Riley Shirley dropped in two apiece, and Tenslee Wilson rounded out the scoring with one.
The two teams are scheduled to meet Tuesday night back at Heritage.
Read more on this game in the Jan. 5 edition of the Catoosa County News and Walker County Messenger.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.