Back-to-back home losses to Pickens and LFO right before the start of the Christmas break left the Heritage Lady Generals at 4-5 overall and mired in an offensive funk.
However, 10 days later, Heritage opened play at the Gordon Lee Chick-fil-A Tournament on Dec. 28 and gutted out a win over Dade County before taking down Trion and the host Lady Trojans over the next two nights.
Then January rolled around and the winning has continued.
Heritage made it eight consecutive victories on Friday night as they made the long drive to Carroll County and beat the Lady Lions of Central, 58-30, to improve to 12-5 overall and 5-1 in Region 7-AAAA.
The Lady Generals trailed 12-10 after the first quarter, but got their offense and defense on track over the next three quarters. They outscored Central 11-1 in the second quarter and 48-18 over the final three periods of play.
Brooke Matherly had 18 of her game-high 20 points in the second half. The senior also connected on five 3-pointers. Lauren Mock had 14 points and Macie Collins added nine.
Gracie Murray scored four points. Aaliyah Rodgers, Riley Kokinda and Katie Coke all dropped in three, while Kortney McKenzie picked up two.
CENTRAL BOYS 51, HERITAGE 44
After winning their first four region games, the Generals have now dropped two in a row.
They took an early one-point lead after the first quarter against the Lions on Friday, but found themselves on the wrong end of a 21-18 deficit at halftime and Central was able to keep them at arm's length in the second half.
Kaleb Gallman had 14 points for Heritage (8-7, 4-2). Carson Green and Bryce Travillian had seven points each. Collin Swearingin and Ryan Heet each scored six. Kaleb Biddle added three, while Ty Loveless scored one.
The second half of region play for Heritage will begin Tuesday at home against Ridgeland.
