A fourth-quarter explosion helped send the Heritage Lady Generals to the championship game of the Gordon Lee Chick-fil-A Christmas Tournament on Wednesday night.
The Navy-and-Red erupted for 21 points in the final frame to wrap up a 50-28 victory over the Trion Lady Bulldogs, who came into the game as the No. 3-ranked team in Class A Public.
Heritage played solid defense all night long. They took a 9-3 lead after the first quarter and maintained the six-point advantage through halftime before extending it to 11 going into the fourth quarter.
Brooke Matherly led the charge in the final period by hitting a pair of 3-pointers. She scored eight points in the fourth to finish with a game-high 10 for the Lady Generals.
Lauren Mock finished with eight points, while Gracie Murray and Macie Collins added seven each. A balanced scoring night also included six points apiece from Aaliyah Rodgers and Kortney McKenzie, and three points apiece from Riley Kokinda and Katie Coke.
Iziah McCutchins scored 13 points for Trion, but was the only Lady Bulldog in double figures.
Heritage (6-5) will play in Thursday's title game 7 p.m. against Gordon Lee, a 37-32 winner against Gilmer.
