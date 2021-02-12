The Heritage Lady Generals failed to score in the third quarter, but managed to overcome a two-point deficit going into the fourth and score an important 39-36 win over visiting Central-Carroll in a Region 7-AAAA make-up game on Thursday.
The Navy-and-Red were up 10 points at halftime, but were outscored 12-0 in the third and went into the final eight minutes down 27-25.
Heritage, though, refused to let a bad quarter derail them. Lauren Mock had six points in the final period and Brooke Matherly connected on a big 3-pointer as the home team rallied for the three-point victory.
Mock had 18 points to pace the Lady Generals, followed by Matherly with 14 as the duo accounted for the bulk of the scoring. Dayonna Perryman's three points and two apiece from Riley Kokinda and Gracie Murray capped the night.
Heritage (15-6, 8-3) will have one final region make-up game on Friday when they travel to Northwest for a 6 p.m. game.