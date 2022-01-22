The Heritage Lady Generals continued their blistering play on the road Friday night as they steamrolled Cedartown, 60-27, in a Region 7-AAAA game in Polk County.
The Navy-and-Red made it 10 straight victories with the win. In all 10 of those wins, they have held their opponents to under 40 points.
Lauren Mock had 14 points and Macie Collins added 12 as Heritage took a 31-13 lead into halftime. Brooke Matherly had eight points. Reese Abercrombie and Bree Wilson had six points apiece. Kortney McKenzie and Renee Weldon both scored five, while four from Gracie Murray rounded out the scoring.
CEDARTOWN BOYS 55, HERITAGE 32
The Generals trailed 12-10 at the end of the first quarter on Friday night, but were outscored 27-10 over the next two periods of play as the homestanding Bulldogs posted the win.
Kaleb Biddle scored eight points with a pair of 3-pointers for Heritage. Gavin Broadrick had seven points. Ty Loveless and Kaden Swope both scored four and Bryce Travillian added three, while two points apiece from Carson Green, Kaleb Gallman and J.C. Armour rounded out the scoring.
Heritage is now 8-9 on the season and 4-4 in 7-AAAA play.
Heritage will host county rival Ringgold in a pair of non-region grudge matches on Saturday night, starting at 6 p.m. The Generals and Lady Generals will get back to region play on Tuesday with two huge contests at Pickens.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.