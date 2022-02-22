For the first time since they advanced to the Elite Eight back in the 2018-19 season, the Heritage Lady Generals are through to the second round of the state playoffs.
The No. 3 seed from Region 7 traveled to Region 5 runner-up Fayette County on Tuesday night and pulled out a 44-39 overtime victory in the first round of the Class AAAA tournament.
"I think it's a testament to all the hard work that they've put in the past couple of years, buying into my philosophy, how to play defense and (being able to) grind it out even when we aren't shooting it particularly well, though we actually shot it pretty well tonight," said head coach Greg Elkins. "They've put in a lot of hard work and just gone about their business."
Heritage (19-9) jumped out to a 13-4 lead after the first quarter and looked to be in control. However, the Lady Tigers cut the deficit to 21-15 at halftime and then held the Lady Generals to just five points in the third quarter as they rallied to take a 27-26 lead.
But the Navy-and-Red got the score back to even at the end of regulation before outscoring the hosts 6-1 in the extra four-minute session.
"Mentally, they have matured," Elkins continued. "They were tough enough down the stretch and, although we made a couple of mistakes, we were able to overcome them and make a play when we had to have it. We made a couple of adjustments late in the game with how we were running our short corner zone offense."
Lauren Mock scored 14 points, eight of which came in the fourth quarter or overtime, and Brooke Matherly knocked down four 3-pointers to account for her dozen points. Two of those came in the fourth quarter as she accounted for half of Heritage's 12 points in the period.
Macie Collins scored eight points. Gracie Murray had five and Kortney McKenzie had three, while Aaliyah Rodgers finished with two.
Megan Dhonde had 14 points for Fayette County (16-11).
It also marked the first-ever state playoff win for Elkins as a head coach. He is in his second season as head coach of the Lady Generals after a long run as the boys' head coach at Ringgold.
"Twenty years into coaching and 14 at the high school level," he explained. "We've been there quite a few times, but just couldn't get it done, so this means a lot to me too."
Heritage will either host Monroe or play at Region 3 champion New Hampstead in the second round later this weekend. The result of that game was unknown as of press time.
