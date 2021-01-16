The Pickens Dragonettes came into Friday night's Region 7-AAAA showdown at Heritage as one of the hottest teams in this part of the state, having won 11 straight contests, including a blowout victory over Heritage in Jasper early last month.
However, the Lady Generals hadn't forgotten that first meeting and played inspired basketball to cool off their guests with a big 52-45 victory.
Heritage (11-4, 5-2) led wire-to-wire, though it was never truly a comfortable lead until the final horn sounded. The Lady Generals led 12-10 after one quarter and 23-20 at halftime before taking a slim 36-35 lead into the final period.
Brooke Matherly scored 13 points for the Lady Generals. She went 5 for 6 at the free throw line, including a perfect 4 for 4 in the fourth quarter, to help seal the victory.
Gracie Murray scored 12 points and Dayonna Perryman added 10. Eight points from Riley Kokinda and six from Lauren Mock filled out the scoring column.
Heritage boys 48, Pickens 43
Three nights after suffering their first region setback of the season, the Generals responded by vanquishing the Dragons to move to 10-5 overall and 7-1 in 7-AAAA.
Pickens carried a 19-16 advantage into the locker room, but Heritage would put up 21 points in the third quarter to take a one-point lead before holding the Dragons to just seven points in the fourth.
Cade Kiniry scored 12 points in the victory. Mitchell Kennedy and Cooper Terry knocked down nine points each, while Carson Palmer added six. Four points from Kaden Swope, three each from Caden Snyder and Ryan Heet, and two by Ty Loveless rounded things out for the home team.
Heritage will not take the floor again until next Friday night when they host Southeast Whitfield in a pair of varsity region contests. The girls' game will begin at 7 p.m.