Winning games at home is important, but road victories can also play a big part in a team's success.
Just ask the Heritage Lady Generals.
Although Heritage dropped its final regular season game at home to Sonoraville on Tuesday night, 47-38, the Lady Generals had already completed a 5-0 run in their five Region 7-AAAA road games this season. And when all the dust settled late Tuesday night, that 5-0 record turned out to be the tiebreaker that gave Heritage the No. 1 seed in next week's region tournament.
Heritage, Northwest Whitfield and Sonoraville all finished with identical 8-2 records in region play, but the Lady Generals will earn a first-round bye with the tiebreaker, while the Lady Bruins and Lady Phoenix will flip a coin to determine the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds. Results of that coin flip were unknown as of press time.
In Tuesday's game, Sonoraville jumped out to a 28-17 lead at halftime and never looked back as they avenged a home loss to the Lady Generals earlier this season.
Macie Collins and Kellie Boehm had nine points apiece with Boehm scoring hers on three 3-pointers. Lauren Mock had eight points, as did Tori Epps, while the scoring was rounded out with two points from Bailee Hollis and one point each from Reese Abercrombie and Bree Wilson.
Heritage (13-10 overall) will take on the winner of Monday night's first-round game between No. 4 Central-Carroll and No. 5 Southeast Whitfield. The semifinal game will be played Thursday night at 7 p.m. at Georgia Highlands College in Rome. The region final is set for Friday at 7, also at GHC, while the third-place game will be played at 4 p.m. that same afternoon.
By virtue of their bye to the semis, Heritage is already assured of making the Class AAAA state playoffs.
SONORAVILLE 61, HERITAGE 60
After a dramatic one-point overtime victory over Southeast this past Friday, the Generals came up on the losing end of a close game this time around.
Donovan McDaniel scored 10 of his 22 points in the first quarter for the Phoenix, who opened up a 26-14 lead after the opening quarter. The visitors from Gordon County would go up 40-27 at halftime, but had to hang on in the second half.
The Generals came storming back, outscoring the Phoenix 33-21 over the last two quarters. However, they would end up one point short at the final horn.
Kaleb Gallman had 16 points for Heritage, who ended the regular season 9-14 overall and 4-6 in region play. Kaden Swope went for 13 points. J.C. Armour and Bryce Travillian both had 11, followed by seven from Kaleb Biddle and two by Gavin Broadrick.
The Generals first region tournament game will be Tuesday at 6 p.m. against Northwest Whitfield. The location of that game was not known as of press time. The winner will advance to Thursday's 8:30 p.m. semifinal against top-seeded Central-Carroll at Georgia Highlands and will be assured of playing in either the 5:30 third-place game on Friday or the 8:30 title game that night.
The Bruins and Generals split their regular season meetings this year with both teams winning at home.