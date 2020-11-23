After coming close to knocking off Class AAA state-ranked Coahulla Creek this past Saturday, the Heritage Lady Generals broke in the win column for the first time this season on Monday.
Heritage opened up an eight-point lead after one quarter and held off visiting North Sand Mountain (Ala.), 49-36, to give new head coach Greg Elkins his first win in Navy-and-Red.
Brooke Matherly connected on a pair of 3-pointers and had 12 points to lead a balanced scoring attack. Lauren Mock finished with 11 points and Gracie Murray added nine.
Dayonna Perryman popped in seven points and Sydnee St. John had four. Two each from Elli Jost, Kortney McKenzie and Ella Debity rounded out the night as the Lady Generals improved to 1-1 on the year.
Kolbie Bobo had 11 points for the visitors and Vicky Hassell went for 10.
North Sand Mountain boys 88, Heritage 46
The Bison, who averaged over 83 points a game last season and who are usually one of the highest scoring teams in the Tri-State area, showed why in the nightcap as four players scored in double figures in their season opener.
NSM led 31-16 at halftime and 48-27 at intermission before finishing the night with 16 made 3-pointers. Chandler Sullivan had 18 points. Russ Marr and Luke Maples each added 16 and Derek Bearden dropped in 11.
Cooper Terry scored 18 points with two 3-pointers and an 8 for 8 performance at the free throw line for the Generals (0-2). Mitchell Kennedy added nine points and Carson Palmer had eight.
Heritage will host Silverdale Baptist Academy from Chattanooga on Tuesday, starting with the girls' contest at 6 p.m.