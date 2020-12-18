The Heritage Lady Generals wrapped up a successful two nights in Chickamauga by beating Christian Heritage on Friday, 50-39.
Heritage led by just three points at halftime and they carried a precarious 38-36 lead going into the fourth quarter. However, they would hold the Lady Lions to just three points over the final eight minutes to pull away for the victory.
Lauren Mock had a game-high 14 points for Heritage (7-4), who also got 10 from Dayonna Perryman, eight from Elli Jost and seven from Gracie Murray. Five points by Brooke Matherly and three each from Sydnee St. John and Kortney McKenzie filled out the score sheet.
The Lady Generals will not take the floor again until Jan. 5 when they host Central-Carroll in a Region 7-AAAA contest.