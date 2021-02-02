The Ringgold Lady Tigers would have loved nothing more than to spoil Senior Night for their crosstown rivals on Tuesday and midway through the fourth quarter, it looked as if they might do exactly that.
Heritage, however, had other ideas. Down by a point with 4:21 left in the game, the Lady Generals left no doubt as to the outcome by finishing the game on a 16-0 run to hand the Lady Tigers a loss and get revenge for a loss to Ringgold back on Jan. 23.
In the nightcap, the Generals completed the sweep with a hard-fought win over the Tigers.
Heritage girls 49, Ringgold 34
The Navy-and-Red took a 23-17 lead into halftime and they held a 30-25 lead after a Brooke Matherly 3-pointer with 1:44 to go in the third quarter.
Following a timeout, Ringgold scored four straight points to slice the gap down to one, only to see Matherly beat the buzzer with another 3-pointer from the corner to give the Lady Generals a narrow 33-29 lead going into the final period of play.
Ringgold scored the first five points in the final stanza and took a 34-33 lead on a bucket by Riley Nayadley near the midway point of the fourth quarter.
Unfortunately for the Blue-and-White, it would be their final points of the night.
Matherly connected on her third 3-pointer of the half with 3:36 remaining to put her team back in front by two. Lauren Mock would make two free throws and Kortney McKenzie would hit a big triple from the top of the key with 2:21 to play, boosting the Heritage lead back to seven.
The Lady Tigers would miss twice on their ensuing possession and were eventually forced to start fouling with 1:30 to play. Ringgold would have to commit four fouls before they were able to finally put Matherly on the line and the junior hit both ends of a one-and-one with 1:16 to play.
Mock came up big defensively with a block on the opposite end of the court and Matherly would hit another one-and-one with a minute to go. She would add two more free throws with 50 seconds left and Mock would add a transition lay-up with 30 seconds remaining to cap the decisive run.
Matherly scored 15 of her 18 points in the second half and Mock finished the game with 16 points. Dayonna Perryman added six, while McKenzie, Gracie Murray and Riley Kokinda all had three points each as Heritage improved to 14-5 overall.
Maggie Reed led the Lady Tigers (12-7) with 13 points and added 10 rebounds. Nayadley and Rachel Lopez each had seven points. Caroline Hemphill scored five points and dished out three assists, while Baileigh Pitts rounded out the scoring with two.
Heritage boys 59, Ringgold 48
The two combatants traded mini-runs in the first quarter. The Tigers scored the game's first six points before the Generals countered with a 10-0 run. Ringgold answered with eight consecutive points, but a 3-pointer by Ryan Heet pulled Heritage to within a point, 14-13, going into the second stanza.
The second quarter was more of a back-and-forth affair with neither team taking more than a four-point lead until Kaden Swope's reverse lay-up with 10 seconds left gave the Generals a 28-24 cushion at the break.
Heritage would open the second half on an 8-2 run to go up by nine less than three minutes into the third quarter. The Generals stretched their lead to 13 by the end of the period and they went up by as many as 17 points, 50-33, early in the fourth.
However, scrappy Ringgold wasn't finished just yet.
The Tigers reeled off 10 consecutive points, capped by a 3-pointer from Christian Balistreri with 3:11 to go. Cade Kiniry broke the drought for the Generals, but Luke Rominger came off the bench to drain a trey and suddenly the Heritage lead was down to 52-46 with just over two minutes to play.
But the Generals would look inside to Ty Loveless, who responded with a clutch basket in the paint and, following a Ringgold miss, Carter Bell dialed long distance with a huge triple as the clock ticked under two minutes.
Down by 11, Ringgold was able to force a Heritage turnover, but the Tigers returned the favor on the ensuing trip down the court and Loveless would hit a pair of late free throws to seal the win.
Carson Palmer scored 14 points for Heritage (14-6). Bell came up big with eight points, while Heet, Kiniry and Caden Snyder all had seven points apiece. Loveless finished with six points, followed by five from Swope, three by Bryce Travillian and two from Mitchell Kennedy.
Balistreri hit three 3-pointers and led the way for Ringgold (1-16) with a career-high 18 points, followed by Daniel Fow with 13. Brevin Massengale and Jayden Williams each collected six. Gage Long picked up five, Rominger added three and Caden Dodson scored two.
Heritage will go on the road for Region 7-AAAA games at Cedartown on Friday, while Ringgold will return home for a Region 6-AAA doubleheader against Sonoraville that same night. The Lady Tigers will also play a make-up game at home on Saturday against LaFayette.