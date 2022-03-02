The Heritage Lady Generals knew it would be a tall task to go into Marist and pull out a win over the fifth-ranked team in all of Class AAAA.
However, it turned out to be a taller task than they were expecting.
Marist, the Region 5 champion, used their tremendous height advantage on defense to suffocate the Heritage offense and moved on to the Final Four with a 36-16 victory in Atlanta on Tuesday night.
The War Eagles (26-3) will await the winner of Wednesday's clash between fourth-ranked Jefferson and sixth-ranked Pickens in the semifinals at Fort Valley State University on Friday. Marist is now 3-0 in the state playoffs and is allowing an average of just 21 points per game in those victories.
"They had such unbelievable length, but they can really guard too," said Heritage head coach Greg Elkins. "Really, they were like us, but were also five inches taller than us at every position."
In what could be considered a high-scoring first quarter, the War Eagles took a 14-7 lead before holding the Lady Generals to just one point in the second to forge a 22-8 lead at halftime.
Both teams netted just four points each in the third quarter and Marist once again held Heritage to just four in the fourth to claim the victory.
Avery Fantucci had 23 points for Marist in the victory.
Meanwhile, a 20-10 season came to an end for Heritage. Macie Collins led the way with five points. Lauren Mock added four and Kortney McKenzie had three, while Aaliyah Rodgers and Gracie Murray both finished with two.
"I'm disappointed that was the last game I'm going to get to coach these seniors because I love those kids to death," Elkins added. "I thanked them tonight for everything they've done for me as a coach. We've made a lot of memories with this run and defied a lot of odds. They've shown a lot of resilience and I'm proud of them for getting to this point. There's nothing but good thoughts for sure.
"I'm disappointed for them, but it has to end at some point, unless you win a state championship, which is a really difficult thing to do."
Northwest Whitfield, the third team from Region 7 in the Elite Eight, also saw its season end with a 57-46 loss at Baldwin. The third-ranked Lady Braves will face top-ranked Luella in the semifinals after they dispatched second-ranked Carver-Columbus, 78-61.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.