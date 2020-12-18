Down by double digits after the first quarter of play, the Gordon Lee Lady Trojans rallied to pull within three points of Heritage twice in the fourth quarter on Thursday. However, the Lady Generals would score the final four points of the game to pick up a 40-33 victory on the first night of the Gordon Lee Christmas Tournament.
Heritage led 13-2 at the end of the first quarter and 24-10 at intermission, only to see Gordon Lee start to chip away at the lead in the second half.
A 3-pointer by Emma Phillips with 2:26 to play cut the gap down to 34-31. Then, after two Heritage free throws, Addison Sturdivant came up with a steal at midcourt and drove in for a lay-up to make the score 36-33 with 1:11 to go.
But on their ensuing possession, the Lady Generals got the ball inside to Lauren Mock, who connected on a baby jump-hook with 46 seconds remaining.
Heritage would miss two free throws over the next 12 seconds, but the Lady Trojans failed to convert on the other end and were forced to foul Gracie Murray with 17.5 seconds to play.
The junior guard woud sink the one and the bonus to provide her team with the final margin of victory.
Mock and Dayonna Perryman each scored 10 points and Murray added nine in the victory. Brooke Matherly added five points, followed by Kortney McKenzie with four and Sydnee St. John with two.
As for the Lady Trojans, Phillips led the way with eight points and Sturdivant went for seven. Emma McGraw and Emma Langston each had six points on a pair of 3-pointers. Ashlyn Schmidt scored three points, followed by Kaitlyn Wagoner with two and Macy Sharp with one.
Heritage (6-4) will play Friday at 5:30 p.m. against Christian Heritage on the final day of the tournament in Chickamauga, while Gordon Lee (2-3) will play the 7 p.m. game against Walker County rival Ridgeland.
Heritage boys 58, Gordon Lee 27
The Generals also got out to a quick double-digit lead as the home team struggled to get shots to fall.
The Trojans would briefly find their range, cutting the gap down to 12-7 early in the second quarter. However, Heritage would go on an 11-2 run to stretch its lead back out to double digits before taking a 25-15 lead into the locker room.
Once again, the Trojans attempted to make a run when the third quarter began. They would whittle the Heritage lead down to 27-20, but the Generals would score the last 14 points of the period and extended their run by scoring the first six points of the final quarter to put the game well out of reach.
Cooper Terry had 16 points and Mitchell Kennedy finished with 10 for the Generals. Carson Palmer added six points and Carson Green hit for five off the bench.
Gabe Serrano, Cade Kiniry, Collin Swearingin and Ty Loveless all scored four points apiece, followed by three from Caden Snyder and two by Bryce Travillian.
Will Carswell had a team-high 11 points for Gordon Lee. Logan Simerley scored eight points. Sam Fehr and Dawson Knight both had three and Hunter Holmes rounded out the scoring with two.
Gordon Lee (2-2) will face off with Ridgeland Friday night at 8:30 on the final day of the tournament, while Heritage (6-4) will not be in action again until Jan. 5 when they host Central-Carroll in a Region 7-AAAA contest.