The Heritage Lady Generals kept pace in the Region 7-AAAA race with a narrow 32-29 win at Central-Carroll on Friday night.
Individual scoring for Heritage (13-5, 7-2) had not been provided as of press time.
Central boys 46, Heritage 38
A six-point comeback in the final 1:05 led to a Heritage victory the last time the two teams met this season, but a sweep was not in the cards for the Navy-and-White in the nightcap.
The Generals managed just 11 points in the first half and were not able to make up the deficit as they suffered just their second region loss of the season.
Caden Snyder led the way with 10 points for Heritage (13-6, 9-2), followed by Mitchell Kennedy with seven and Kaden Swope and Carson Palmer with six each. Cade Kiniry added three points, while two apiece from Ryan Heet, Carter Bell and Bryce Travillian rounded out the scoring.
The Generals had to play without the services of senior shooting guard Cooper Terry, who injured an ankle this past Tuesday against Northwest. There is still no timetable set for his return.
Heritage will be back at home on Tuesday to take on Catoosa County rival Ringgold in a pair of games, starting at 6 p.m.