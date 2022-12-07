Heritage Generals

The Heritage Lady Generals snapped a losing streak with a 55-47 win at Christian Heritage on Tuesday night.

Heritage improved to 2-4 on the year with the win.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

