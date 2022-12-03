BASKETBALL: Heritage drops two to Dalton By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Dec 3, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Heritage Generals and Lady Generals dropped non-region games at home to Class 5A Dalton on Friday night.The Lady Generals suffered a 59-36 loss and fell to 1-4 on the year, while the Generals were beaten, 53-44. Heritage dropped to 3-2 on the season.In the boys' game, Heritage - playing without leading scorer Kaleb Gallman - trailed 40-39 going into the fourth quarter, but foul trouble would hurt the Navy-and-Red in the final quarter.Kaleb Biddle had 12 points for the Generals and J.C. Armour added 10.No further details on the games were available as of press time.Heritage will be back in action on Tuesday as they travel to Dalton to take on Christian Heritage in another pair of non-region contests. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now LaFayette man convicted of voter fraud, sentenced to 25 years Ann Coulter: Donald Trump is Nick Fuentes Convicted drug dealer from Walker County sentenced to 30 years Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Thursday, Nov. 24, to Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022 David Carroll: Drunker than Cooter Brown Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Vance jail close to getting new medical provider 43 min ago Game Recap: Memorable playoff run comes to an end for Oakwood against Loraine, 86-38 43 min ago ICYMI - TUESDAY PREP ROUNDUP: Effingham girls basketball starts conference slate with win over Taylorville; Effingham wrestlers fall to Robinson 43 min ago Stillwater thwarts Choctaw for first state title in 55 years 44 min ago Drivers License Office finds new home 44 min ago