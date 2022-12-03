Heritage Generals

The Heritage Generals and Lady Generals dropped non-region games at home to Class 5A Dalton on Friday night.

The Lady Generals suffered a 59-36 loss and fell to 1-4 on the year, while the Generals were beaten, 53-44. Heritage dropped to 3-2 on the season.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

