Ringgold High School and David Moss Gymnasium was witness to a pair of exciting ball games Saturday night as Heritage came to town and swept a varsity twinbill.
HERITAGE GIRLS 43, RINGGOLD 36
The opening game of the night saw the Lady Generals take a seven-point lead after the first quarter and that's the way it would finish as they improved to 3-4 on the season and won their second straight contest.
Reese Abercrombie knocked down four 3-pointers and had a season-high 16 points. Macie Collins had nine points and Bailee Hollis added six.
The remainder of the scoring included four points from Lauren Mock, three each by Addi Dills and Tori Epps, along with two by Ema Tanner.
Ringgold (2-6) got 12 points and 10 rebounds from Leiah Henderson, eight points by Cady Helton and six points, five rebounds and two steals from Hannah Scott.
Brooke Baldwin finished with six points and four rebounds. Serenity Russell and Eryn Epps both had two points, while Epps also pulled down six boards and dished out two assists.
HERITAGE BOYS 60, RINGGOLD 54
In the nightcap, the Generals led 45-28 going into the fourth quarter, but had to withstand a 26-point outburst by the Tigers over the final eight minutes to secure the win.
Kaleb Gallman had a game-high 21 points for Heritage (4-3), who saw a three-game losing streak come to an end. Gavin Broderick had 12 points and Kaden Swope finished with nine.
Max Owens and Bryce Travillian had five points apiece. Cooper Bell and Lennon Barrett each scored three, while Kaleb Biddle added two.
Ringgold (2-6) got 11 points each from Luke Rominger and O'Reilly Matthews, nine from Brevin Massengale and six from Cade Shull. Braxton Holtcamp, Gavin Lakin and Cooper Sexton all scored five points, while two from Taylor Pierce rounded out the night.
Heritage will play a varsity doubleheader Tuesday at Dalton, while Ringgold will head to LFO to battle their other Catoosa County rivals.
