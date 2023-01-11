Heritage Generals

The Heritage Generals and Lady Generals made the drive to Polk County on Tuesday night looking to keep Cedartown's basketball teams winless, and the Navy-and-Red did just that.

The Lady Generals barely broke a sweat as they remain undefeated in Region 7-AAAA, while the Generals used a big third quarter to pull away for their first region win of the season.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

