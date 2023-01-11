The Heritage Generals and Lady Generals made the drive to Polk County on Tuesday night looking to keep Cedartown's basketball teams winless, and the Navy-and-Red did just that.
The Lady Generals barely broke a sweat as they remain undefeated in Region 7-AAAA, while the Generals used a big third quarter to pull away for their first region win of the season.
HERITAGE GIRLS 64, CEDARTOWN 10
In the opener, Heritage led 22-4 at the end of the first quarter and 47-5 at halftime before coasting to the victory.
Tori Epps had 12 points for Heritage (6-8, 2-0). Macie Collins had nine points, while Addi Dills and Katie Coke both finished with eight.
Reese Abercrombie, Kelsey Anderson, Ema Tanner and Lauren Mock had four points each. Chloe Fowler, Bailee Hollis and Kellie Boehm each finished with three, while two from Alex Taylor rounded out the night.
HERITAGE BOYS 61, CEDARTOWN 46
The Generals took a precarious 25-17 lead into the locker room in the nightcap, but outscored the Bulldogs 23-12 in the third before closing things out in the fourth.
Lennon Barrett continued his hot shooting with 16 points, including four from behind the arc. Kaleb Biddle added 14 points, followed by Kaleb Gallman with eight and Kaden Swope with seven.
Max Owens had six points. Gavin Broadrick finished with four and J.C. Armour had three, while Payton Newman added two and Bryce Travillian had one for the Generals (6-8, 1-1).
It will be a busy weekend for Heritage as they host Northwest Whitfield Friday in a pair of region games before Christian Heritage comes to town for non-region contests on Saturday.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.