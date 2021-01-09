The Heritage Generals and Lady Generals will take identical 9-4 records into next week after sweeping Gordon Lee Saturday night in Boynton.
Heritage girls 52, Gordon Lee 31
The Lady Generals built up a nine-point lead after one quarter and continued to add to it throughout the rest of the game.
Brooke Matherly and Gracie Murray led the way with 12 and 11 points, respectively. Riley Kokinda and Dayonna Perryman both finished with six points, followed by Kortney McKenzie with four and and Renee Weldon with one.
Emma McGraw led the Lady Trojans (4-5) with 11 points. Sidney Gasaway finished with seven points and Addison Sturdivant ended the night with five. Ashlyn Schmidt kicked in four points, while Emma Phillips and Macy Sharp both added two.
Heritage boys 47, Gordon Lee 27
Carson Palmer had 12 points, while Cooper Terry and Kaden Swope both added eight as the Generals won a low-scoring game in the nightcap.
Ty Loveless had five points in the win. Caden Snyder and Mitchell Kennedy each put up three, while two apiece from Ryan Heet, Colin Swearingin, Luke Thacker and Bryce Travillian rounded out the scoring.
Logan Simerley and Will Carswell each had eight points for the Trojans (4-5). Dawson Knight finished with six points, followed by three from Hunter Holmes and two by Conner Whitman.
Both teams get back to action in their respective regions on Tuesday. Heritage will play host to Cedartown and Gordon Lee will entertain Armuchee. The varsity girls' games will start at 6 p.m. at both locations.