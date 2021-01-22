The Heritage Lady Generals outscored visiting Southeast Whitfield 24-5 in the third quarter and 37-12 in the second half as they rolled to their eighth consecutive victory on Friday night, 70-21.
Brooke Matherly dialed long distance five times and finished with 15 points for Heritage (12-4, 6-2), while Lauren Mock dropped in 14 points in another balanced offensive night.
Dayonna Perryman, Riley Kokinda and Gracie Murray each had nine points. Kortney McKenzie went for eight, while Ella Debity rounded out the scoring with six points on a pair of threes.
Heritage boys 59, Southeast 37
The Generals completed the Region 7-AAAA sweep with a balanced scoring night of their own. Carson Palmer had 12 points, followed by Cooper Terry, Kaden Swope and Cade Kiniry with eight apiece.
Mitchell Kennedy finished with seven points and Caden Snyder went for six. Ryan Heet and Colin Swearingin both added three, while two each from Carter Bell and Ty Loveless filled out the scoresheet. Nearly half of the points for Heritage (11-5, 8-1) came on nine 3-pointers.
Heritage will make the short trip to Ringgold on Saturday for a 6 p.m. doubleheader against their Catoosa County rivals.