The Heritage Generals are now 3-0 under new head coach Chris Hight following a hard-fought 58-54 win over Murray County on the final day of the Ridgeland Thanksgiving Classic on Wednesday.
Kaleb Gallman went for 29 points, including making all four of his free throw attempts in the final quarter to help ice the victory. The sophomore finished with 87 points during his three games in the event.
Cooper Bell added eight points and Gavin Broadrick scored six. Kaden Swope and Kaleb Biddle each had four points. J.C. Armour added three, while Max Owens and Bryce Travillian finished with two apiece.
MURRAY COUNTY GIRLS 64, HERITAGE 38
Macie Collins had 18 points for the Lady Generals (1-2) in their Classic finale on Wednesday, but it was not nearly enough to help Heritage knock off the Class 2A state-ranked Lady Indians.
Lauren Mock scored six points and Tori Epps had five, while the rest of the scoring included four from Ema Tanner, three from Katie Coke and two from Addi Dills.
Heritage will be on the road Tuesday when they travel up Battlefield Parkway to take on Catoosa County rival LFO. The varsity girls' game starts at 6 p.m. with the boys' game to follow.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.