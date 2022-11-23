Heritage Generals

The Heritage Generals are now 3-0 under new head coach Chris Hight following a hard-fought 58-54 win over Murray County on the final day of the Ridgeland Thanksgiving Classic on Wednesday.

Kaleb Gallman went for 29 points, including making all four of his free throw attempts in the final quarter to help ice the victory. The sophomore finished with 87 points during his three games in the event.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

