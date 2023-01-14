Heritage Generals

The Heritage Generals, fresh off a road victory at Cedartown this past Tuesday, put up another sterling defensive effort against visiting Northwest Whitfield on Friday night to pick up another Region 7-AAAA victory.

However, the Navy-and-Red would have to settle for a split of the varsity action as the Lady Generals came up five points short in the opening game of the evening.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In