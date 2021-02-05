The Heritage Generals dug their way out of a huge first-half hole to take a one-point lead in the waning moments on Friday night. However, Cedartown would get a late basket off an offensive rebound and escape with a 57-54 Region 7-AAAA victory in Polk County.
Heritage (14-7, 9-3) fell behind 17-2 after the first quarter and trailed 30-13 at intermission. They shaved four more points off of the Bulldogs' lead in the third quarter before storming back in the fourth.
The Generals would get two separate chances in the last 10 seconds to tie the game with a three, but both shots missed their marks.
Caden Snyder connected on four 3-pointers and finished with 15 points for the Generals and Cade Kiniry had 13 points. Carson Palmer finished the night with nine points.
Collin Swearingin scored four points. Mitchell Kennedy and Bryce Travillian had three each, while Ty Loveless scored two.
Cedartown girls 39, Heritage 28
The Lady Generals dropped to 14-6 overall and 7-3 in Region 7-AAAA with the loss. Heritage led 17-9 at intermission, but KeKe Turner and Qiana Watson accounted for 28 of Cedartown's 30 points in the second half, sparking their team to the come-from-behind win.
Dayonna Perryman had nine points for the Lady Generals in the loss. Gracie Murray added seven points, while the scoring was rounded out with five from Kortney McKenzie, four from Lauren Mock and three from Brooke Matherly.
The Lady Generals are scheduled to play one final make-up game prior to the region tournament and that game will take place at Northwest next Friday night.