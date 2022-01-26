BASKETBALL: Heritage boys rally at Pickens By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Jan 26, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Heritage Generals found themselves down 39-27 after three quarters on the road Tuesday night at Pickens.But the Navy-and-Red would respond in the final eight minutes. They outscored the Dragons 22-7, including making 10 of 11 free throws in the final period, to pull out a 49-46 Region 7-AAAA victory.Heritage (9-9, 5-4) made 12 of 14 at the charity stripe for the game. Kaleb Gallman made 7 of 9 at the line and finished with a game-high 21 points. He scored 13 of those in the fourth quarter.Ty Loveless scored eight points and Collin Swearingin finished with seven. The remainder of the points came from Kaden Swope (six), Bryce Travillian (four) and Ryan Heet (three).By contrast, Pickens was 8 of 23 at the line.Individual statistics of the girls' game had not been reported as of press time, but the No. 6-ranked Dragons moved to 17-2 overall and 8-0 in the region with a 46-35 win over No. 8 Heritage.Pickens has now won 15 in a row.The Lady Generals (14-6, 7-2) outscored Pickens, 27-20, in the second half, but could not overcome a 26-8 halftime deficit as they saw a 10-game winning streak come to an end.Heritage will be off on Friday night, but will welcome in crosstown rival Ringgold for non-region games on Saturday night, starting at 6 p.m. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now COVID cases spike in Catoosa schools; parents begin receiving ‘alerts’ for children who’ve come in close contact Walker County Sheriff's Office report: Jan. 10-16, 2022 Only 2 defendants remain in Ghost Face Gangster racketeering case Catoosa County Chamber installs 2022 board, officers Ellis learning on the job as new Ft. Oglethorpe Rec Director Local Events Latest e-Edition Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Immaculata over Ridge - Boys basketball recap 53 min ago Last-second goaltending call dooms Portland Trail Blazers in 109-107 loss to Minnesota Timberwolves 56 min ago Napa Valley native thrilled to be honing his craft at a ‘Disneyland for winemakers’ 55 min ago Dominant DH David Ortiz elected to Baseball Hall of Fame on first ballot 57 min ago Clifton over Fair Lawn - Boys basketball recap 1 hr ago