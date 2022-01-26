Heritage Generals

The Heritage Generals found themselves down 39-27 after three quarters on the road Tuesday night at Pickens.

But the Navy-and-Red would respond in the final eight minutes. They outscored the Dragons 22-7, including making 10 of 11 free throws in the final period, to pull out a 49-46 Region 7-AAAA victory.

Heritage (9-9, 5-4) made 12 of 14 at the charity stripe for the game. Kaleb Gallman made 7 of 9 at the line and finished with a game-high 21 points. He scored 13 of those in the fourth quarter.

Ty Loveless scored eight points and Collin Swearingin finished with seven. The remainder of the points came from Kaden Swope (six), Bryce Travillian (four) and Ryan Heet (three).

By contrast, Pickens was 8 of 23 at the line.

Individual statistics of the girls' game had not been reported as of press time, but the No. 6-ranked Dragons moved to 17-2 overall and 8-0 in the region with a 46-35 win over No. 8 Heritage.

Pickens has now won 15 in a row.

The Lady Generals (14-6, 7-2) outscored Pickens, 27-20, in the second half, but could not overcome a 26-8 halftime deficit as they saw a 10-game winning streak come to an end.

Heritage will be off on Friday night, but will welcome in crosstown rival Ringgold for non-region games on Saturday night, starting at 6 p.m.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

