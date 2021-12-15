The Heritage Generals overcame a slow start on Tuesday night and powered past Pickens, 56-31, in a Region 7-AAAA contest in Boynton.
The Generals (4-3, 3-0) trailed 8-7 after the first quarter, but opened up a 21-15 lead at halftime before blowing things wide open in the second half.
Freshman Kaleb Gallman led all scorers with 22 points. Ty Loveless battled in the paint for 10 points, while Bryce Travillian scored eight. Carson Green, Ryan Heet and Collin Swearingin each had four points, while two each from Kaden Swope and J.C. Armour rounded out the scoring.
Pickens girls 31, Heritage 23
The Lady Generals also played solid defense in the opener, but an extremely cold night on offense would result in the visitors from Jasper leaving with a low-scoring victory.
Pickens led 8-1 after the first period of play and 18-13 at halftime, while both teams combined for just 23 points in the second half.
Kortney McKenzie had six points for the Lady Generals (4-4, 2-1). Gracie Murray, Lauren Mock and Brooke Matherly had four points apiece, while Aaliyah Rodgers finished the night with three.
Heritage's teams will not play again until Saturday when they host county rival LFO in a pair of non-region contests.
