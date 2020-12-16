The Heritage Generals climbed over the .500 mark for the season, but continued to bat 1.000 in Region 7-AAAA play as they picked up an efficient 68-52 home win over Northwest Whitfield on Tuesday night.
The Generals (5-4, 4-0) outscored the Bruins in each of the four quarters, but did the most damage in the first as they opened up a 19-10 lead before taking a 35-22 lead into the locker room.
Carson Palmer had three 3-pointers, went 6 of 7 at the free throw line and finished with a team-high 17 points. Mitchell Kennedy added 11 points, while Ty Loveless and Cooper Terry had nine apiece. Eight points from Cade Kiniry, seven by Caden Snyder, five from Ryan Heet and two by Bryce Travillian completed the scoring.
As a team, Heritage had seven 3-pointers and went 17 of 22 from the foul line, including 12 of 14 in the final period.
Payton Baker led the Bruins with 21 points.
Northwest Whitfield picked up a 46-26 victory in the girls' game as the Lady Generals dropped to 5-4 overall and 2-2 in region play. No further details were available as of press time.