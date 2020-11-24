The Heritage Generals slipped to 0-3 on the season after a 57-43 home loss to Silverdale Baptist Academy on Tuesday in their final game before the Thanksgiving holiday.
The Seahawks jumped out to a 21-9 lead after the first eight minutes and took a 31-22 lead into halftime. They led by 10 after three quarters and put the game away by limiting Heritage to just seven points in the fourth quarter.
Owen Neal had 18 points for Silverdale and Sam Bambrey added 12. The Seahawks went 12 of 17 from the free throw line and connected on seven 3-pointers as a team.
Cooper Terry led all scorers with 21 points for the Generals, including a pair of threes, while going a perfect 7 of 7 at the charity stripe. Terry has connected on his last 15 attempts from the line.
Carson Palmer had 10 points and a pair of threes. Ty Loveless and Mitchell Kennedy each had five points and Carter Bell chipped in with two.
Silverdale girls 44, Heritage 39
In the opener, the Lady Generals dropped to 1-2 overall after a tough loss to the Lady Seahawks, a traditionally solid small school private team from the Scenic City.
Lauren Mock paced the home team with 13 points. Brooke Matherly and Dayonna Perryman each had nine points with Perryman grabbing seven rebounds. Gracie Murray scored six points and dished out five assists and Sydnee St. John scored two points and pulled down four rebounds.
Heritage will host Ridgeland in the Region 7-AAAA openers for both schools next Tuesday (Dec. 1), starting at 6 p.m.