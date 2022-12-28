Heritage Generals

The Heritage Generals played the first of their two scheduled games at the Big Blue Classic at Model High School on Wednesday and suffered a very tough 50-47 loss to homestanding Blue Devils.

Heritage took a 35-31 lead into the fourth quarter and led by two in the closing seconds. But Jeremias Heard would score with 11.9 seconds left to tie the game at 45 and send it to overtime.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

