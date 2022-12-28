The Heritage Generals played the first of their two scheduled games at the Big Blue Classic at Model High School on Wednesday and suffered a very tough 50-47 loss to homestanding Blue Devils.
Heritage took a 35-31 lead into the fourth quarter and led by two in the closing seconds. But Jeremias Heard would score with 11.9 seconds left to tie the game at 45 and send it to overtime.
Gavin Broadrick put Heritage back in front with a bucket in the extra session and the Generals kept the Blue Devils off the board for the first 3:30 of the four-minute overtime.
However, Heard scored again with 29.5 seconds left to tie things up at 47 and he struck again with a 3-point play with just 3.3 seconds remaining to account for the winning points. Heard finished with 18 in the victory.
Payton Newman had a team-high 10 points for the Generals. J.C. Armour and Kaleb Biddle both scored eight, followed by Broadrick and Bryce Travillian with six each. The rest of the scoring featured four from Max Owens, three by Kaden Swope and two by Kaleb Gallman.
Heritage (5-6) will take Thursday off before returning to Floyd County on Friday to face New Faith Christian Academy (7-5) at 1:30 p.m. on the final day of the event. The Titans also played on Wednesday, dropping a 60-52 decision to another Region 7-4A team in Central-Carroll.
